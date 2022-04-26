Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru begins

The Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara’s Tamil block buster film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ began in Mumbai with a pooja today.

Actor Suriya, who played the lead in the original, participated in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which will feature Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead.

Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment, will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film.

Along with 2D Entertainment, Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films will be producing this film on a lavish scale.

Along with Suriya and Jyotika, producer Vikram Malhotra will be producing this film which will have Rajsekar Pandian and Shikha as co-producers.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, will be directing the Hindi version also.

Niketh Bommi will be the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by G V Prakash.

Sathish will be the editor of the film and Production Design will be done by Aravind & Bindhiya.

Shooting of the film began today in old Mumbai. A formal announcement on the other cast and crew is expected soon.

Actor Suriya flew to Mumbai from Kanniyakumari, where he was shooting, to participate in the inaugural pooja of the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

His presence at the inaugural function brought great cheer to the members of the unit.