All eyes on Akshaya Tritiya

Chennai: With Akshaya Tritiya round the corner, attractive offers are being made by stakeholders.

De Beers Forevermark has said it is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand.

‘With strong demand for diamond consumption, Akshaya Tritiya this year will be promising for De Beers Forevermark,’ it said.

PhonePe has announced offers on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. ‘PhonePe is offering exciting cashback on both gold and silver purchased via the app.

Customers can buy gold through the app and choose to either accumulate it in bank grade insured lockers with zero hassle of storage or making

charges, or get delivery in the form of gold coins or bars from a wide range of design options. They can additionally get upto Rs 2,500 cashback on their gold purchase during the offer period,’ said a company statement.

This Akshaya Tritiya, Prince Jewellery and MMTC (Minerals and Metal Trading Corporation of India) have partnered together to launch the MMTC-PAMP Goddess Lakshmi gold coins on 3 May.

‘The exquisitely crafted pure gold coin features Goddess Lakshmi in all her glory. Lakshmi is the Goddess of wealth, power, and prosperity for devotees across the world.

The coin is ideal for gifting for an auspicious occasion or celebration including a wedding birthday, anniversary, or religious festival,’ a press note said.