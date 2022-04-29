More districts in TN report fresh cases

Chennai: Tamilnadu has reported 73 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,53,829 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The number of districts that reported fresh cases rose to 18.

Chennai saw a marginal dip in fresh cases as 44 persons tested positive for the infection.

There were seven cases in Chengalpattu and three in Tiruvallur.

Recoveries reached 34,15,316 with 32 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 488 active infections, a bulletin said.

The number of persons under treatment for the infection rose to 488. Of this, Chennai’s active caseload crossed 300.

A total of 323 persons were under treatment in the city. Chengalpattu had 50 active cases.