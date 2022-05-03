Parthiban heaps praises on AR Rahman

Iravin Nizhal, the first-ever movie in the world movie industry to be made as a single-shot non-linear movie is crafted and created by Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

The movie features the musical score by Academy Award winner AR Rahman. While the preparation works are in full swing to release the movie soon, the first single launch happened in Chennai. Eminent writer S Ramakrishnan, retired Judge Chandru, directors Ezhil, Samuthirakani, Sasi, T.J. Gnanavel, Karu Pazhaniappan, writer Ajayan Bala, cinematographer Ravi Varman and many others took part in the celebrations.

S Ramakrishnan said, ‘Parthiban has always been a source of bringing new and fresh concepts in the industry, and he is the pride of Tamil cinema. The story is about characters of different age groups and is narrated in a non-linear manner. This is an unparalleled attempt.

Lyricist Madan Karky said, ‘When Parthiban sir told me the script, I was wondering how he is going to materialize it. Few artists always desire to renew themselves, but Parthiban sir has renewed the World Cinema itself. The story is so intense, and the way, he has crafted the characterization is really amazing. AR Rahman is the main reason behind shaping this movie. I am sure, this movie will be celebrated even many years after its release.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban said, ‘I was supposed to work with AR Rahman in the movie ‘Aelelo’, but it didn’t get materialized. I was patiently waiting to work with him for 20 years. Iravin Nizhal without AR Rahman would have been an impossible thing. I wanted to make this big attempt only because of his presence in this project. When I initially expressed my idea about this movie, I have made it now… As I narrated the script, AR Rahman himself came up with the first song ‘Paavam Seiyaadhiru Manamae’ Siddhar song.

I was completely spellbound over his gesture of giving a song even before explaining to him the situation and placement of the song. The story has got its soul only because of his music. What was initially a single-track album has become a package of 6 songs. I was able to materialize this movie only because of the support and encouragement of many good beings.

AR Rahman said, ‘When Parthiban narrated the script, I was literally astonished. The insatiable passion for cinema is still alive and has become intense in him. When he initially approached with the basic gist and idea of this film, I felt like it was more like an insane approach, which is very hard to get materialized. I never visualized that the output would be so extraordinary, and it has surprised me a lot.

I had made an attempt to produce a movie titled ’99 Songs’, but couldn’t release it properly. I visited the shooting spot of Iravin Nizhal to check out their making style and was awe-stricken. If this movie was released in abroad countries, it would have been celebrated like a carnival, but let us celebrate it in our own Tamilnadu now.’