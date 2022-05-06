Pant hails Warner’s innings

After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant heaped praise on David Warner and said it was one of the best innings he has seen over a period of time for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Thanks to his innings, Delhi Capitals scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Warner had an unbeaten century partnership of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 *).

He also praised Rovman Powell who scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.