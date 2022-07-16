Crucial meeting of AIADMK MLAs tomorrow

A meeting of the AIADMK MLAs who have been extending their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is convened tomorrow. Since the party headquarters has been sealed following altercation between EPS and O Panneerselvam(OPS), the meeting would be held in a posh hotel in the city.

Days after being elected as an interim general secretary of AIADMK, EPS will preside over the meeting. The meeting comes at a time when EPS had expelled 21 OPS supporters from the party. The former Chief Minister had sacked 39 OPS supporters so far for alleged anti-party activities after OPS was stripped as AIADMK’s coordinator and expelled from the party. The two sons of OPS – O P Ravindhranath and V P Jayapradeep – have also been expelled. Reacting to AIADMK expelling Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath, OPS said ‘removing Ravindranath is a complete dictatorship’.