Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has been admitted to a private hospital here after he developed some health complications. Sources say that a team of doctors are attending him and he will be discharged tomorrow from the hospital. A press release from Apollo Hospitals said, ‘He underwent a minor procedure under a short general anaesthesia to drain an abscess today morning. The procedure went well and he will be discharged tomorrow morning.’