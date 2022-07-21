FloBix launches new service

FloBiz has announced the launch of its new e-invoicing service on its flagship GST invoicing and accounting product myBillBook. myBillBook, available on android, iOS, native offline desktop and web application, also helps businesses manage inventory, track receivables & payables, collect payments and monitor business performance through advanced reports, including GSTR reports. Rahul Raj, Co-Founder & CEO, FloBiz said, myBillBook has always been the pioneer to adapt quickly to the latest billing & accounting norms and has become indispensable for businesses who are looking for efficient business operations. It’s a complete billing solution for SMBs available at an extremely affordable price point and now we are looking forward to serving more high turnover SMB customers via our differentiated & robust offerings. The addition of e-invoicing to our platform is our endeavour and business-critical service to add value for high turnover businesses who already have placed trust in our technology. . It also allows us to be future ready as e-invoicing is soon expected to be applicable for 5 Cr+ annual turnover businesses who form a large chunk of the Indian SMB sector.