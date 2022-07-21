Tamannaah’s first look poster from Babli Bouncer is out

Star Studios and Junglee Pictures dropped the first look of director Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming flick ‘Babli Bouncer’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and announced the release date. Taking to its Twitter handle, Star Studios shared the two posters of ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ actor, to which they captioned, “Oye bawale, suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub haddiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks.Streaming from Sept 23 only on @DisneyplusHS.” In the poster, Tamannaah is seen in and as babli bouncer! In the first poster, the ‘Entertainment’ actor donned a denim jacket that she paired with black jeggings. And struck the bodybuilder pose.