Missing items: AIADMK files complaint against OPS

The Opposition AIADMK in Tamilnadu today alleged that persons owing allegiance to expelled party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11, when a clash erupted between supporters of OPS and interim General Secretary K Palaniswami.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a police complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those “taken away” by them.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Shanmugam, a former state minister, claimed men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam broke into the party office and “looted” documents and others.

“All rooms have been broken into, ransacked and many items looted,” he charged.