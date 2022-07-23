SC notice to ED on Dhaya Alagiri’s plea challenging MHC order

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s plea challenging a Madras High Court judgement refusing to quash summons issued against him in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to ED on Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s plea.

Dhayanidhi Alagiri, who is former Union Minister MK Alagiri’s son has challenged The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court order dated December 2 2021.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has refused to quash summons issued to Dhayanidhi Alagiri, in a money laundering case.

The Madras HC had said that the summons issued to the petitioner Alagiri cannot be treated as premature or illegal, since the petitioner is liable to face the trial both in his individual capacity as well as a person-in-charge and responsible for the conduct of the business of the Company, which has alleged to have contravened the provisions of the PMLA.