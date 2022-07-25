Twitter war erupts between Pak PM and Imran

Islamabad : A war of words between Pakistan`s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan erupted on Twitter on Saturday (July 23, 2022) over the issue to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent Islamabad from defaulting. In a fiery debate on Twitter hours after the cabinet approved an ordinance, Khan questioned the credibility of “imported govt” for the sale of national assets, reported Geo News. “How can imported government brought to power through US conspiracy, led by crime minister, who`s family along with (PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali) Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with the sale of national assets (and) that too (through) bypassing all procedural (and) legal checks.” Pakistan`s cabinet abolished regulatory checks including the applicability of six relevant laws in a desperate move to save the country from default through the emergency sale of state`s assets to foreign countries, reported The Express Tribune.