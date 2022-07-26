Prabhudeva spills the beans on Poikal Kuthirai

Explaining that he chose to work with director Santhosh Jayakumar on ‘Poikkal Kuthirai’ because he liked the script narrated by the director, actor, director and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva said he never ever judged people. Participating in a press conference called by the unit of ‘Poikkal Kuthirai’, in which he plays the lead, Prabhu Deva said: “When director Santhosh P Jayakumar called me and said he wanted to narrate a script, I didn’t think about his earlier films at all. That is because I don’t ever judge anybody. “When he called to narrate a script, I was willing to listen. He narrated the script and I liked it a lot. In fact, I even liked the way he narrated it.

“The commanding manner in which he extracted work from the artistes while shooting the film impressed me. He was fast as well. He is a producer’s director.” Prabhu Deva’s explanation came after the film’s director thanked him for readily listening to his script, without thinking twice about his previous adult comedy film. The action entertainer, which will have Prabhu Deva playing a physically challenged person, is scheduled to release on August 5.