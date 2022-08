Income Tax officials are conducting raids since this morning at several premises of various Tamil producers, distributors and a popular financier.

Reports say that IT sleuths are raiding places owned by financier – producer Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Films, Kalaipuli S Thanu, SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures among others.

It may be recalled that a couple of years ago, IT raids were conducted at Anbuchezhiyan’s premises across 40 locations.