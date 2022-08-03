India records 17,135 fresh Covid cases

India recorded 17,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,34,03,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,37,057, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,792. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,477. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.69%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.67%.