Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that he is taking a ‘small’ break from social media and will be back soon with news regarding his next film. Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently basking in the success of his latest film Vikram. As per reports, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has managed to rake in close to Rs 450 crore worldwide and so far, it’s the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever, behind Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which earned Rs 650 crore across the globe.