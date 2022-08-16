Bank heist: One more accused held

Chennai city police have secured a person from Vedapatti in Coimbatore in connection with the bank robbery in Chennai today. Three kilograms of gold seized from him.

It may be recalled that armed robbers looted currency and jewellery worth almost Rs 20 crores from a bank at Arumbakkam in Chennai on Saturday afternoon. The security guard was given a spiked drink and the bank manager Suresh was tied after which the robbers took the locker key from him.

Special police teams were formed and investigations begun.