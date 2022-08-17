Bobby Simha-starrer Thadai Udai nearing completion

Director N S Rakesh’s upcoming action thriller ‘Thadai Udai’, featuring National Award winning actor Bobby Simha and Misha Narang in the lead, has entered its final phase of shooting.Sources close to the unit said that the film’s shooting has entered its final stages, as actress Rohini, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has finished shooting for her portion.The film also features actors Prabhu, Senthil, Robin, Sarath Ravi and Deepak Paramesh among others.The out-and-out action thriller has also triggered huge interest among film buffs aswell known comedian, Senthil, who is considered as one of the icons of Tamil film industry, will be seen acting with his real son for the very first time. Interestingly, both Senthil and his son play father and son in the film as well. Dr Manikanda Prabhu, Senthil’s son, is a dental surgeon in real life and has called himself an aspiring actor until now.