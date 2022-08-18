Thank you for inspiring me everyday, daughter Aditi tells Shankar

Actress Aditi Shankar, whose performance in her debut film ‘Viruman’ has come in for much critical acclaim, on Wednesday wished her dad, ace director Shankar, a happy birthday and said that he inspired her every single day.Taking to Twitter, Aditi, who is also a doctor by profession and a good singer, said, “Happy Birthday to the man who brought cinema into my life! Pan-Indian films’ Pioneer, the way you bring imagination to life on screen is just mesmerising.”Thank you for inspiring me every single day Shanmugham Shankar sir but bigger thank you for always being my Appa first. Love you, Chinnu.”