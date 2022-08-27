Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ to be out on OTT soon

After getting a massive response from the audience at the theatres, south actor Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is all se to stream on the OTT platform.Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the film is all set to stream on OTT platform Zee5 from September 2, 2022, on the actor’s 49th birthday.Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his birthday on September 2, and this time the makers decided to give this special gift to the fans.Kichcha Sudeep stated, “‘Vikrant Rona’ has been an exciting and gratifying journey. Not only did it create magic at the box office, but it also received an abundance of love from fans friends and people across many countries.