Salman Khan completes 34 years in films

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday unveiled the title and first look of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ as he completed 34 years in the entertainment industry.Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a reel video which he captioned, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.In the video, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a heartfelt note about his 34 years long journey. It read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which has now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.”The first look showcases the actor in long hair and cool black sunglasses. Recently the actor dropped a picture on his Instagram from his Leh Ladakh schedule, in which he could be seen posing with a long hair.Soon after Salman shared the reel video, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film.