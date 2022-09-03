Can’t express feeling of pride in words: Modi on INS Vikran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video of the commissioning of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy and said that he can’t express the feeling of pride in words. The Prime Minister on Friday commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited here in Kochi — a significant step of the Central government towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “A historic day for India! The feeling of pride when I was aboard INS Vikrant yesterday cannot be expressed in words.”

While commissioning INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister termed the event a “tribute” to India’s rising spirits on the world horizon. “Today, here on the coast of Kerala, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event held on INS Vikrant is a tribute to India’s rising spirits on the world horizon,” the Prime Minister said.