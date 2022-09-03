Kanam will woo all, says Amala

Actress Amala Akkineni was a name to reckon with in Tamil.cinema in early 1990s. After marrying Nagarjuna, she chose to stay away from films. However after three decades, she is back to don grease paint for a bilingual Kanam, which will be out 9 September in Tamil and Telugu.Kanam follows the story of an aspiring musician (Sharwanand) who is grieving the death of a loved one. Meanwhile, a scientist, played by Nasser, discovers a time machine. The actor goes back in time to change the past and future. It is directed by Shree Karthick. The film is bankrolled on a massive scale by Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.Says Amala, ‘The reason I agreed to do Kanan is because of its story. I loved the way the filmmaker narrated it to me. And I trust Dream Warrior Pictures. They always strive for quality’.

The movie has come good and the mother-don bonding will be admired by all, she added.It was like homecoming to Chennai as actress. People still remember me. Their love is amazing, she says and adds, ‘Sharwanad is a nice actor. He has done his part well’.Asked about how Covid pandemic has changed cinema, Amala said, ‘It created a fear in minds of people to watch movies in theatres. On a positive note, the need to complete a film in right budget and concentrate on content to bring audience to theatres has become the norm today’.When queried whether she will continue to act, she said, ‘It depends. If I get a script that impress me like Kanam I may’.