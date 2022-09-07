Temple consecration

The mahakumbahishekam was performed at Udhayambakkam Sri Kamakshi Sametha Chandramouleeswarar temple in a grand manner recently. Y agasalai poojas were performed and special prayers were offered to presiding deities of Vidya Ganapathi, Balasubramaniar and Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swami with the blessings of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to seek the blessings of Almighty. T he temple is located near Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpet district.