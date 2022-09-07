CB-CID officers at AIADMK hq to enquire about violence

Officials of the CB-CID visited the AIADMK headquarters to enquire about the recent violence at the office soon after the party’s general council meeting on 11 July.

Reports say that the CB-CID team inspected the damages at tbe office. It is said that summons would be issued to appear for enquiry to all.those involved in the incident. Former Minister and EPS supporter C Ve Shanmugham was present at the party office when the CB-CID officials visited the place.

It may be recalled that though he had an invitation to attend the general council of the AIADMK on 11 July at Vanagaram, party leader O Panneerselvam preferred to go to the party’s headquarters in Royapettah, resulting in violence between his supporters and those of Palaniswami.