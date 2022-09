Kangana Ranaut lauds Ajay Devgn over his multiplex venture

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Ajay Devgn for opening a four-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad.Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.She wrote, “This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count… Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn.”NY Cinemas is a multiplex chain launched by Ajay a few years ago.Kangana’s tweet comes a few months after she said that he will never promote her film.“Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer,” Kangana reportedly said in an interview.