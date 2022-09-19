T20: India ready for mighty Aussies

With just a few days to go for the T20 World Cup in Austria, the Men in Blue will lockhorns with Australia for a three match T20 series beginning in Mohali tomorrow.

India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

Though India could not progress past the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022, they have some positives coming into this series. The biggest of them all is Virat Kohli regaining his form.

‘King Kohli’ as he is known to fans, scored 276 runs in five innings during the Asia Cup, which included one century, a highly-anticipated one and two half-centuries. The way ball found the middle of his bat was a sight not seen since a long while and fans would be hoping that they get to see more of it.

Openers KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to lay a solid foundation for a big score by giving a positive start, filled with the attacking brand of cricket they are known for. KL though will have to score well in all three matches with a superb strike rate as he has been blowing hot and cold since his return from injury, which has put his opening slot at risk.