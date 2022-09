Following the retirement of acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Duraiswamy on 21 September, Justice D Raja has been appointed as acting Chief Justice by President Murmu.

Duraiswamy, senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court took charge on September 13, 2022, consequent upon the retirement of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari. However following his retirement, D Raja will take up his post.