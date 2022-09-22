Venkat Prabhu, Nag Chaitanya’s movie goes on floors

NC22, the upcoming Naga Chaitanya-starrer, directed by Venkat Prabhu, went on on floors today. The team began shooting at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.The film will be Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. It will also be Venkat Prabhu’s first Telugu directorial. NC 22 will star Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while it will have music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja.Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film has dialogues by Abburi Ravi.