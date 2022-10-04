Vikram to be screened at Busan Film Fest

Raaj Kamal Films International on Monday confirmed that recent blockbuster Vikram will be screened at Busan International Film Festival, which is slated to take place from October 5 to 14.The statement read, “Post its global box office juggernaut, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ is all set to have another international recognition under its belt. The film will be screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) slated to take place from 5th-14th October. Vikram will be screened under the Open Cinema category that recognises new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema.”