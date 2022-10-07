HCL inks pact with Kundrathur Municipality

Chennai : HCL Foundation recently entered into a formal partnership with the Kundrathur Municipality, Government of Tamil Nadu by signing its first MoU in Chennai CMDA region for mass afforestation under CSR. A press release said that the objective of this partnership is to carry out plantation and maintenance of native species and habitat restoration of the land assigned by the Municipality for next 3 years.”The signing saw the presence of K Sathyamoorthy, chairman, Kundrathur Municipality, N Dhamodharan, commissioner, Kundrathur Municipality, and Nalini, Municipal Engineer, Kundrathur Municipality along with HCL Foundation & Thuvakkam NGO team,” the release added.