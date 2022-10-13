India logs 2786 Covid cases

India recorded 2,786 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,21,319, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

A rise of 217 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As active cases increased to 26,509, the total number of fatalities climbed to 5,28,847 with 12 Covid-related deaths, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the ministry data stated.

The six new fatalities reported include four from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.