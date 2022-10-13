Tirupur villagers complain of Wakf Board claiming land ownership

After villagers in Tiruchi district complained of revenue officials seeking No-Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board for paying land taxes, villagers of Semmiyanallur in Avinashi area of Tiruppur district have complained of Wakf Board claiming ownership of their land. The villagers complained that the revenue officials refused to register the land documents and demanded that they get the NOC from Wakf Board authorities sparking a row in the area.If the revenue department does not intervene, the issue involving 17 acres of land in Semmiyanallur village will impact 400 people. Notably, the land was owned by private individuals but after 1955, this land was distributed among farmers who were the original owners. However, a letter from the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board claiming ownership of the land has created a major issue in the area.