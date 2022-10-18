Shilpa Shetty’s pat for Kantara

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is the latest to shower praise on director Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed Kannada film ‘Kantara’, said that the film took her back to her roots.Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty, whose mother tongue is Kannada, wrote: “Appreciation post for ‘Kantara’. Watched the film in the theatre…Oh My God! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world.””Had goose bumps during the climax! The power of cinema transports the watcher into this world. A world I belong to! Really took me back to my roots.”Without any bias, this one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling, performances, heart, faith and direction. Whoa!!