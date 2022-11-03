Love Today will be an interesting tale, says Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming film Love Today, which also marks the director’s acting debut, is all set for release 4 November. Pradeep previously directed Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal’s Comali in 2019. In Love Today, while Naachiyar fame Ivana is playing the female lead, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena, Vijay Varadaraj and Adithya Kathir play the supporting roles.Love Today is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. And Archana Kalpathi serves as a creative producer. The film is billed as a romantic comedy. The film borrows its title from the 1997 hit film starring Vijay in the lead. While Love Today has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the cinematography is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman and edits by Pradeep E Ragav.Says Pradeep, ‘Though I was keen to act, I wanted to direct a film initially and pursue my passion. Thank fully Comali happened. To work with Jayam Ravi on my debut film was a great ecperience. It’s success emboldened me to do Love Today’.The movie would have a gala release. Already we have made table profit, he adds.