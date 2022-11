Yogi Babu will next play the lead in a comedy film titled Thookudurai. Directed by Dennis Manjunath who earlier helmed Trip, the first look of the film has been released.Ineya will be playing the female lead in the film which also stars Rajendran in an important role. The rest of the cast includes Bala Saravanan, Namo Narayanan, Mahesh, Senrayan and Ashwin. With cinematography by Ravi Varma K and music by KS Manoj, Thookudurai is produced by Open Gate Pictures