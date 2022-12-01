Guj Assembly elections: Brisk polling underway

The people of Gujarat began voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections today after the intense campaigning by all the political parties.

There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting began at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.