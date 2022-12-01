Online Rummy Bill: TN Minister calls on Governor

State Law Minister Reghupathy today called on Governor RN Ravi and briefed him on the Online Rummy Bill passed by State Assembly and waiting for Governor’s assent.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, the Minister said, ‘We clarified him on the contents of the Online Rummy Bill and urged him to give his assent at the earliest’.

Meanwhile, R N Ravi has come under severe criticism from political parties, including ruling DMK, for delaying his assent to the bill banning online gambling in the State.