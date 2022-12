After ‘Thalaivii’, actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in another Tamil movie. This time, the actress will be essaying the titular role of Chandramukhi in ‘Chandramukhi 2′, directed by P. Vasu. The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika SaravananChandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.