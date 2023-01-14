‘Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024’

New Delhi: It will be “impossible” for the BJP to replicate its 2019 electoral triumph in 2024, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed on Friday, and added that it is “conceivable” that the ruling party can lose “50 seats” in the Lok Sabha.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival here, said while he concedes the BJP’s dominance, it is also a fact that they have lost many states and them losing the central government is not impossible.

“If you look at how well they (the BJP) did in 2019, they have essentially had every seat in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan; or all but one seat in Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh), Maharashtra; and 18 seats in Bengal.

“Now, all of those results are impossible to replicate and the BJP dropping below the majority in 2024 is entirely possible,” Tharoor argued during a session titled ‘[email protected]: A walk through the Democratic Institutions’.