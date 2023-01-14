Saints call out DMK govt, ask not to damage ‘Ram Setu’

New Delhi: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin adopted a resolution in the Assembly on the Sethusamudram project, Hindu saints across the country are calling out the DMK government and claiming the project to be against the “Sanatan Dharam”. Saint Diwakar Acharya, while speaking said, “We (Sanatanis) will take a bullet on our chest if they (government) try to harm the Ram Setu bridge. It is a pride of our country.”

Another saint from Ayodhya, Mahant Chandrabhushan, also protested against the Sethusamudram project and said, “the government is playing vote-bank politics to appease few people of the country.” “We belong to a peaceful community. They should be ashamed of demolishing the structure which holds great value to us sanatanis,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin adopted a resolution in the Assembly on the Sethusamudram project. “If the Sethusamudram project is accomplished, more than 50,000 people will get employment. This was pointed out by our former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” the DMK president said. Calling out attempts to scuttle the project, Stalin said, “Sethusamudram is Anna and Kalaingar’s dream project. Under the BJP government, only one waterway of the Sethusamudram project has been planned so far. The Prime Minister at the time (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) allocated funds for developing this waterway. It is only because of political reasons that the BJP opposed the Sethusamudram project. Then CM Jayalalitha was in favour of the Sethusamudram project but, all of a sudden, she, too, changed her stand and filed a case against the project.”