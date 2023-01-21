You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine

Since motivation naturally rises and falls, its no wonder these big lifestyle changes can be so hard to sustain. This is where the small change approach could be useful. This weight management strategy recommends that people should decrease the calories they eat andor increase the calories they burn by just 100-200 each day. Losing weight is one of the most popular new year’s resolutions, yet it is one which most of us struggle to achieve. By the time the second or third week of January rolls around, many of us are finding it harder to stick with the lifestyle changes needed to lose, or at least maintain our weight. But one strategy that may work better when it comes to managing our weight is the “small change approach”. This starts with the understanding that for the long haul, it might be best to start small. Large changes can be hard to sustain Most people who are watching their weight tend to start by making large changes to their diet or physical activity habits. But large changes can be difficult to sustain over time because they require high levels of motivation.Since motivation naturally rises and falls, it’s no wonder these big lifestyle changes can be so hard to sustain.This is where the small change approach could be useful. This weight management strategy recommends that people should decrease the calories they eat and/or increase the calories they burn by just 100-200 each day. To put that into perspective, that could mean eating just one or two fewer chocolate biscuits or walking for an extra 10-20 minutes each day.