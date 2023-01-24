Malikappuram Tamil trailer is out

Malikappuram Tamil Malikappuram starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role was released in Malayalam on December 30 last year. The film marked the directorial debut of Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the son of the late filmmaker Sasi Sankar (Kunjikoonan, Mr Butler). While the film has done well in Malayalam, it is all set to be released in Tamil now. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have released the Tamil trailer of the film. Malikappuram, as the title implies, has a female Sabarimala devotee as the protagonist. From the trailer, we learn that the film revolves around an 8-year-old girl Kalyani who regards Ayyappan as a superhero. Devanandha plays the titular protagonist, who pursues a longtime dream of visiting Sabarimala. Unni Mukunadan’s character is a saviour of sorts who she meets during her journey to the holy shrine. Saiju Kurup, TG Ravi, Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sampath Ram, Sripath, and Alfie Panjikaran are also part of the cast. Vishnu Narayanan is behind the camera. Ranjin Raj is handling the music and edits are done by director Vishnu Sasi Shankar himself.