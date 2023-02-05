Former Pak Prez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President and chief of Army staff Pervez Musharraf died today at the American Hospital in UAE’s Dubai. He was 79. There’s no official communication if his body will be brought back to Pakistan, though his family has been trying to bring him back home since last year.

The former President was the tenth president of Pakistan after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.