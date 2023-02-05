Erode East bypoll: OPS faction likely to withdraw candidate

The O.Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the AIADMK is likely to withdraw its candidate, Senthilmurugan, from the Erode East by-election scheduled to be held on February 27.

OPS had appointed Senthil Murugan as the party state organising secretary.

The party was also likely to appoint presidium chairman Thamizh Magan Hussain as the signatory for form A and B to be submitted to the Election Commission of India. This would pave the way for the AIADMK candidate getting the ‘Two leaves symbol’.

It is to be noted that presently the party interim general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), and former coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) had to jointly sign forms A and B for allocation of the party symbol.

After the expulsion of OPS from the party during its last general council meeting on July 11, 2022, the symbol has been a major block for the party leadership.

However, the Supreme Court has in an interim order on February 3, 2023, directed the choice of the AIADMK candidate for the Erode East bypoll to be put to the party general council.