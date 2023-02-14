Action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi this time: Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday said action would be taken this time on the notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making an ‘unparliamentary remark’ about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, “(BJP leader) Nishikant Dubey issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations (against PM Modi). What they say has to be supported with evidence but they haven’t produced any. We all are answerable to the people of this country. This time action will be taken on this notice.” On February 8, Dubey sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that the statements of the Congress MP were misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and the Prime Minister. “Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements,” he added in his letter. Dubey said the Congress MP’s statement amounts to misleading the House in the absence of any documentary evidence and also casts aspersions of the image of Prime Minister Modi.