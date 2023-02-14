Aero India 2023 gives India new identity in the world: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday stated that Aero India Show 2023 has given a strength to the Indian defence sector and a new identity to the country in the world. He was addressing the gathering at Yelahanka Airbase in Bengaluru at the inaugural programme of Aero India Show 2023. “In the last few years, our defence sector has travelled a long journey. The sector has achieved many successes. These successes have become pillars of the Indian defence sector. Aero India is one of those pillars. Step by step it has strengthened India’s defence sector,” Rajnath Singh said. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country is achieving glory in all sectors. The country has made a mark in the political and economic spheres of the world and emerged as a strong player,” he said. “Aero India show exhibits the aerospace sectors’ prowess. This show has two important characteristics. One is height and another is speed. These two characteristics also symbolize the PM’s working personality,” he stated. “He symbolizes the height of integrity and commitment for India. The speed could be seen in decision making and delivery of results. In the world India is emerging as a shining star and it is also taking many countries along, the Defence Minister stated. “Behind all this, if at all there is any force, it is the ability of commitment of PM Modi’s dedication towards the welfare of people,” he said.