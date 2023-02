‘G20 meetings to be held in 56 cities, special focus on tourism’

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that conferences regarding G20 are going to be held in 56 cities in India and during this time there will be a special focus on tourism. G Kishan Reddy said, “According to the statistics of ASI, there are more than 3,600 monuments in the country and it will be a center of attraction for guests and tourists coming from all over the world.” He said that more than one lakh tourists are likely to come from G20 countries. “In terms of tourism, the government is making such wonderful arrangements that on their way back, lakhs of tourists will talk about the whole world as brand ambassadors of Indian tourism”, he added. Reddy said, “Apart from domestic tourists, tourists coming from abroad should not face any problem in reaching the 56 cities which are sites of archaeological tourism.”