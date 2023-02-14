“Not scared of Modi, doesn’t matter if he is PM”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he is not “scared” of PM Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister thinks that he is very powerful and people are scared of him. Gandhi, while addressing Congress workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, said that PM Modi would be forced to face the truth one day. “PM thinks he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. The Prime Minister does not realise the absolute last thing I am scared of is Narendra Modi. It doesn’t matter if he is the PM of India. Because one day he will be forced to face his truth,” Gandhi said. Gandhi also questioned why parts of his speech in Parliament during the budget session were removed, but no words were expunged from the PM’s speech in which he allegedly insulted the Congress leader. “Parts of my speech in parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof. I do not expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insulted me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru,” Wayanad MP further said.