‘I am very happy, will meet him’: Alagiri on claims of Prabhakaran

Taking a jibe at Pazha Nedumaran’s claim that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri said he will go and meet him. Alagiri said, “I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him. No problem.” His remark came after Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claimed on Monday that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive. Earlier in the day, Nedumaran, the Tamil President of the World Tamil Federation Pazha Nedumaran said it was time to lay to rest ‘rumours’ about the death of the ‘Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar'(Tamil Nationalist leader) Prabhakharan. “Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together,” Nedumaran said. He further added, “I would like to reveal some truths about LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. I am happy to reveal a truth which would dispel doubts about Prabhakaran. We will like to tell all the Tamil people that LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and fine.” On the upcoming the Erode bye-election, the Congress state chief said that they will soon hit campaign for the ensuing poll battle.